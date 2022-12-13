Former MLB pitcher, TJ House comes out as gay as he announces engagement to his longtime boyfriend

Former Major League pitcher TJ House has come out as gay while announcing his engagement to his longtime boyfriend.

The 33-year-old made the announcement on Facebook, where he also explained that he’s ‘struggled’ with his identity for much of his life: ‘Shame has kept me quiet all these years, but Love has finally set me free.’

The announcement comes days after the Respect for Marriage Act, which repeals the Defense of Marriage act and requires all US federal government agencies to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages was passed.

‘Today’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act protects us to have the same rights and opportunities that each of you have,’ House wrote on Facebook last week in a post featuring engagement photos of himself with fiancé, Ryan Neitzel.

‘It protects the same benefits,’ he continued. ‘It makes us equal to you. It allows Ryan Neitzel and I to come together and create something beautiful. It gives me the confidence to get…