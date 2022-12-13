Market Square Set To Bring Exciting Shopping Experience To Festac Town

Sundry Markets Limited, owners of Market Square, the fast-growing neighbourhood retail supermarket chain in Nigeria, has started welcoming customers to its new Festac store in Festac Town, Lagos. The new store, which is set for the official opening, is the 23rd Market Square in Nigeria.

The proposed opening of Market Square at Festac Town, the company believe will bring an exciting shopping experience to shoppers, visitors and fun seekers in the famous festival city when it is opened on Saturday 17th December 2022 at the newly opened Groove Mall, on 22nd Road, by Holy Family Catholic Church, Festac Town. This new Market Square store will provide a seamless shopping experience for residents of Festac town, a hub in Lagos for young people involved in entertainment, business, sports and professional services.

The new Festac Market Square is expected to add an unforgettable colourful shopping experience to the ever-outgoing and adventurous lifestyle of the people of Festac Town…