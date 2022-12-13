Monkey turned into a slave and made to do chores is rescued

A domesticated monkey that does dishes and other chores has been rescued by authorities after locals voiced concerns.

It is believed the rescued monkey is the same animal that terrorised a neighbourhood where he was spotted sharpening knives.

The capuchin monkey was rescued from Serra Negra Farm, a rural area in Aroazes, Brazil last Friday, December 9, after locals made reports about a monkey interacting with them who showed similar behaviours to the infamous monkey Chico.

Chico is a monkey who caused chaos in the city of Corrente, 530 miles away from Aroazes.

He went viral on social media back in June after locals shot a video of him sharpening a knife that he wouldn’t put down.

He is also reported to have been stealing people’s clothes and was spotted washing dishes.

He was captured at the time and microchipped before being released back into the wild in a forest.

But employees at the Aroazes Department of the Environment, as well as locals to the…