Pope Francis warns he has seen ‘omens of even greater destruction and desolation’ for mankind

The Pope has warned that he has seen signs of an even darker time for humanity, while offering harrowing vision of the future.

At a Mass at the Vatican, the Pope, 85, said that he has a dire vision for the world with ‘omens of even greater destruction and desolation’.

The Mass was commemorating the feast of Our Lady Guadalupe, which fell yesterday. It commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young man, Saint Juan Diego, in 1531 in Mexico City.

Despite the current challenges in the World including Russia’s conflict in Ukraine, the rising cost of living, poverty, and other crisis – the Pope said he has a vision that things will get worse.

In his homily, the pontiff said ‘it is a bitter time, filled with the rumbling of war, growing injustice, famine, poverty and suffering,’ but at this ‘bleak and disconcerting’ time, there are ‘omens of even greater destruction and desolation’.

He added that at Christmas,God’s ‘divine love and his coming down to…