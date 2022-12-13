Pregnant woman killed as suspected bandits attempt to kidnap her husband in Borno

Suspected bandits have killed a pregnant woman, Mrs Mary Barka, during an attempt to kidnap her husband in Pelachiroma village, Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Chairman of Hunters, Mohammed Shawulu Yohanna, who confirmed the incident in an interview with journalists on Monday, December 12, 2022, said the suspects have since been arrested and handed over to the Divisional Police Officer of Hawul Division, Habila Lemaka.

According to Yohanna, the bandits armed with locally-made guns attacked the village and attempted to kidnap their targets, but were not successful.

“Pelachiroma village of Hawul Local Government Area witnessed an attack by suspected bandits. I immediately mobilized my team to the village that night and succeeded in arresting the four culprits who attempted to kidnap Mr Barka Paul Sawa, because he (Sawa) had given them his cattle to rear for him,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the bandits succeeded in killing the wife of Sawa, Mrs Mary Barka…