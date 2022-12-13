Scrap collector arrested for allegedly stabbing man to death in Lagos

A scrap collector identified as Wasiu Adeyi has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 48-year-old car washer, Abayomi Owoseni, during a heated argument on Babalola Street, Off Freedom Way, Ikate, in the Lekki area of Lagos State on December 1.

Punch reports that Abayomi was in a heated argument with Adeyi when the latter brought out a knife and stabbed him to death. Recounting what transpired, the son of the deceased, Abiodun, said;