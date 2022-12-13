Woman who didn’t even know she was pregnant gives birth in plane toilet

A woman who didn’t know she was pregnant unexpectedly gave birth mid-flight.

The new mother, Tamara, was taken by surprise last week on the KLM flight when she went to the bathroom with a stomach ache and ended up giving birth.

Luckily the KLM Royal Dutch flight from Guyaquil, Ecuador, to Spain had a few medical professionals among the passengers who were able to help with the surprise birth on Wednesday, Dec 7.

When the flight stopped for a layover in Amsterdam, Tamara and her new baby were rushed off to hospital.

The hospital spokesperson explained: “A few hours before landing in the Netherlands, her stomach hurt and she decided to go to the toilet. To her great surprise, after two contractions, she suddenly had a baby in her hands.

“Tamara had no idea she was pregnant and was quite taken aback by the event.”

Two doctors and a nurse from Austria were on the plane and were able to help with the surprise delivery, an airline spokesperson said, adding KLM…