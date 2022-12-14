FG to open Second Niger Bridge on Thursday night





The Second Niger Bridge would be officially opened by 12:01am on Thursday, December 15, 2022 to January 15, 2023, as confirmed by the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

Fashola, who took a walk round the bridge during the inspection, urged road users plying the bridge to drive safely and responsibly in order not to defeat the purpose of the project.

The Minister noted that opening the Second Niger Bridge would alleviate the sufferings of the motoring public who always experienced gridlock during the Yuletide.

He also said that it would be counterproductive if users of the bridge would become reckless and attract unnecessary mishaps upon themselves.

“A lot of people have talked about a solution but the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration decided to build the bridge whatever it took. So, wherever the funds came from, investment income, from our oil assets, repatriation of some funds that were stolen out of Nigeria came in from the US. “The result is now what we…





Source: Linda Ikeji