INEC decries slow PVC collection in Akwa Ibom

The Independent National Electoral Commission has expressed concern over the slow collection of Permanent Voter Cards in Akwa Ibom State.

The INEC National Commissioner, May Mbu, raised the concern on Tuesday in Uyo during the INEC-Akwa Ibom Stakeholders Forum in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

Mbu said, “I am indeed, very delighted today to meet for the first time with our stakeholders in Akwa Ibom State. This is a very auspicious time considering the proximity of 2023 general elections.

“The statutory notice of the election has been duly given and activities have begun in full force. The Commission though is not happy with the burning of some of our Local Government offices in some states, since the Commission published the notice of elections on 28 February 2022, the activities have commenced in full force.

“Already, we are at the most critical stage in the implemention of the activities in the timeline, timetable, and schedule of activities for…