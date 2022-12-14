Kanye West’s Yeezy company faces eviction from offices in Los Angeles over outstanding rent payment

Kanye West’s Yeezy company is facing eviction from its Los Angeles offices after the building’s owner accused the rapper of owing at least two months of rent.

According to newly filed court documents obtained by The Blast, the office building’s owner – a company named CT Calabasas – accused Kanye’s Yeezy Apparel company of being behind in at least two months of rent totaling a sum of $63,254.

CT Calabasas requested Kanye pay the late rent in full within 72 hours or else face eviction from the property.

“Within three days after service of this notice on you, you must pay the amount of said rent in full or quit said premises and deliver up possession of the same to the authorized agent for your landlord,” the eviction notice, filed Tuesday, Dec 13. reads.

“If you fail to pay or quit, legal proceedings will be instituted against you for possession of the premises, forfeiture of the agreement, and for monetary damages as may be allowed by law,” the notice…