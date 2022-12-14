Nigerian man leaves his followers ‘envious’ as he unveils his boyfriend (video)





A Nigerian man has taken to TikTok to unveil his boyfriend. According to the social media user, he decided to show off his boyfriend because his life changed after his boyfriend came into his life. He further captioned the video "my boyfriend is everything to me".







Source: Linda Ikeji