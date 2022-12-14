Three men rape male commercial tricycle operator in Awka

A male commercial tricycle operator has been raped by three suspected ‘yahoo plus’ boys in Awka, Anambra state capital.

The boys took turns in raping the tricyclist whose services they hired, after luring him into their house at Okpuno, a suburban town in Awka.

Anambra police spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga who confirmed the incident which happened on Monday, December 12, said that one of the suspects has been arrested, while his allies have taken to their heels.

The state police commissioner has ordered the transfer of the matter from Central Police Station (CPS), where it was formally lodged to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

Ikenga said;