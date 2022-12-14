Voter cards now more important than certificates and passports





Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, says ahead of the 2023 General elections, voter cards are now more important to Nigerians than school certificates and international passports.

Gumi, who said the votes will count in 2023 polls, noted that possessing a voter card is the only way to vote, warning that Nigerians must vote as it is the only way to snatch power and run away with it.

He made the appeal after collecting his voter’s card.

“Your vote counts therefore get your voter’s card as it is the only way left to ascension to power or in other words: to ‘snatch power and run away with it’ “Your voter’s card. Alhamdulillah! I got mine. please go and get yours. Without exaggeration, it’s the most important document one can hold now, more important than an international passport or even certificates. It’s the card that empowers you to choose your leader and you don’t need to be lectured on the importance of leadership which cannot be…





Source: Linda Ikeji