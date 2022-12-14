You must employ and use what will ginger your people

Majority Leader of the House of Representatives and an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ado Doguwa, has defended his recent controversial comment which was captured in a video that went viral.

Doguwa was heard in the video, telling his followers he will deal with them if they don’t vote for APC in the 2023 election.

He said;

“To God who made me, on election day, you must vote for APC or we deal with you.”

Making a clarification during an interview on Channels Television, Doguwa said his intention was to motivate supporters, not intimidate them.

He further insisted that they were mere “political semantics” and “rhetoric,” as “sloganeering” cannot be stopped in Kano politics.

Doguwa said;