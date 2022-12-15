"As a married woman your husband should be your number one priority, not even your kids" – Nigerian woman says





A Nigerian woman has said that marriages collapse nowadays because women make their children the number one priority. "As a married woman your husband should be your number one priority, not even your kids . Most married women neglect their husbands and shift all their attention towards their kids. Marriages these days collapse because of that.The bible said man and woman shall become one flesh." she said in a Fcebook post on Thursday, December 15.







Source: Linda Ikeji