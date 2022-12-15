Court remands woman for allegedly torturing 11-year-old maid to death in Jos

Justice B. Bassi of High Court 12, Jos, Plateau State has remanded Mrs Nneamaka Nwachuku for allegedly torturing her 11-year-old house help, Margret Joshua to death.

Late Margret was reportedly tortured to death on November 11, 2022, by Nwachukwu after pouring hot water on her body, a development that subsequently led to her death.

A suit with charge no. PLD/J287/2022 between the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command (Complainant) and Nneamaka Nwachukwu (Defendant) contained a three-count charge, including a statement of offence Count I, culpable homicide punishable with death, contrary to Section 188 (A) & (B) and punishable under Section 189 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law, 2017.

“Statement of Offence Count II: Cruelty to Person, Contrary to Section 206 and punishable under Section 206 (B) of the Plateau State Penal Code Law 2017,”

“Statement of Offence Count III: Voluntary Causing Hurt or Grievous Hurt by Dangerous Means, Contrary to and…