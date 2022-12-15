Kanye West allegedly praised Adolf Hitler on a ‘Daily’ Basis while making ‘The College Dropout’ album as far back as 2003

Rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West’s admiration of Adolf Hitler started long before his recent antisemitic remarks, according to a new report detailing information from multiple yet unnamed former collaborators.

A new report by Rolling Stone alleges the rap icon has been quietly professing his love for the Nazi leader as early as 2003, when he was an up-and-coming artist and producer working on his debut album, The College Dropout.

Rolling Stone magazine say they spoke to almost half a dozen individuals who worked with Ye, who say the rapper’s like of the infamous German dictator is a “well-known but well-kept secret” within his inner circle.

Rolling Stone alleged that one music industry source claimed Kanye would discuss Hitler and Nazis in the studio on a “daily” basis, and even asked others of their thoughts on the German dictator.

They said the the Roc-A-Fella signee would “ambush” music collaborators and industry executives with questions…