Portugal sack Fernando Santos after shock World Cup quarter-final exit against Morocco

Portugal have sacked Fernando Santos as their national team coach.

The 68-year-old manager led Portugal to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar but they were eliminated following a shock 1-0 defeat against Morocco last Saturday despite being one of the favourites to win the competition in Qatar.

Santos had a reported falling out with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo after his decision to drop him for the last-16 clash against Switzerland. That move was justified as Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos netted a sensational hat-trick in his side’s 6-1 demolition of the Swiss.

He had lost patience with the 37-year-old forward following his negative reaction after being substituted against South Korea during the group stage.

It was first revealed on Wednesday that the Portuguese Football Federation were considering plans to axe the coach following his eight-year stint in charge of the national team.

This led to claims that Ronaldo threatened to storm…