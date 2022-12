A young man has been nabbed for allegedly stealing a generator in Okutukutu community, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

The youth president of the community, Kester Wilcox, disclosed this in a Facebook post on December 12, 2022.

“This young man was caught with a stolen generator at 4am this morning,” Wilcox said.

A closer look at the photos shows that the suspect tattooed the word ‘SUCCESSFUL’ on his chest.