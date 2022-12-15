Two suspected kidnappers arrested in Ogun, victim rescued unhurt

Two members of a kidnap syndicate, Umar Mohammed and Aliyu Mohammed were on Wednesday 14th of December 2022 arrested by men of Ogun state Police Command, while a kidnap victim Olorunsogo Oluwaseyi was rescued unhurt.

The suspects were arrested following information received by men of Ewekoro divisional headquarters, that the kidnappers, who abducted the victim at Soyooye area of Abeokuta were sighted in a forest at Onigbedu area of Ewekoro local government area.

On the strength of the information, the DPO Ewekoro division, CSP Sunday Opebiyi, mobilized his men in collaboration with so-safe corpsmen, Hunters, Vigilantes, and some youths of the community and stormed the said forest.

On sighting the men, the kidnappers fired gunshots at them, but the superior firepower of the policemen overpowered them, consequent upon which two members of the syndicate were arrested and the victim rescued, while others escaped.

The victim, Olorunsogo Oluwaseyi was abducted in front of…