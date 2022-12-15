Yahoo school proprietor and 13 of his ‘students’ in EFCC’s net in Benin

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, December 15, arrested Ese Isaiah, the suspected proprietor of a ‘Yahoo School’, and 13 of his students.

A statement released by the EFCC gave the names of the suspects as Alex Aimuanosa, Jeremiah Umoru, Destiny Aghayere, Christian Oghenekevwe, Wisdom Christopher, Daniel Matthew and Gift Patrick Others are Lucky Paul, Godspower Osatuohien, Edafe Isaiah, John Elvis, Favour Oseghale and Osas Egho