Family members of Ghanaian business tycoon, Asoma Banda, clash over his wealth as he battles for his life on his sick bed (video)

A video of family members of a Ghanaian business tycoon, Asuma Banda, fighting over his wealth as he battles with his health on his sickbed has made the rounds on social media.

According to Ghanaian media, family members have accused the second wife of the business tycoon of preventing others to have access to him. The reports say the first wife and her children as well as other family members stormed the 37 Military hospital where he is receiving medical attention to forcefully eject him but this was resisted.



Trending videos online showed the family members exchanging words right in his hospital room as the business tycoon who looks frail stared at them.

In one of the videos, one of the sons of the business tycoon showed the frailed hands of the father and claimed one of his sons had been signing his documents and cheques claiming that their sick father who appears immobile is the one signing the cheques.

The ailing businessman is said to be the first man to own a…