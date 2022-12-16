FG declares public holiday for Christmas and New Year celebrations

The Federal Government has declared Monday, December 26th, Tuesday, December 27th 2022, and Monday, January 2nd, 2023 as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day celebrations respectively.

This was disclosed by Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore on Friday in Abuja.

Aregbesola felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations. He enjoined Christians to emulate the doctrines of Christ in faith, hope and love.