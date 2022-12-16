I had her at 16 and now she’s carrying my first grandchild at 16

A young TikToker is going viral after revealing she’s set to become a grandmother at the age of 32.

The British woman known only as Shannon shared the news in a TikTok video.

She revealed that her teenage daughter, Molly, is set to welcome a baby boy in early 2023.

She wrote: “You’re a mom to a 16-year-old and now she’s carrying your first grandchild.”

The footage shows Shannon dancing with pregnant Molly.

Shannon added in the caption: “She’s my double. 10 weeks to go!! I got her fully! I had her at 16 with no support & I swear on my life I’ll never ever let them down! I got you fully.”

In a follow-up video, the 32-year-old said she’s often told that she looks too young to become a grandmother, but said she feels ready to take on the new role.

She said: “Everyone says that to me — ‘you’re too young to be a nan!’ “

She added that she’s financially supporting her daughter as she prepares for her new arrival.

She explained:…