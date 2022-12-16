



OAP, Dotun has taken to social media to call out singer, D’Banj and his family. Dotun who is married to Dbanj's sister, Taiwo, took to his Instagram page today December 16, to accuse DBanj of trying to pervert the course of justice. Without giving details of what exactly happened, Dotun said it's been two years he has kept quiet and that ''several lies have been told and several attempts made to pervert justice.'' He accused DBanj of using the press to spread lies, adding that he is ready to make the entire world know how ''wicked, deceitful, ignorant and despicable'' the singer and his family are. He also left a message for his wife, Taiwo. Read Dotun's post below…''I have been quiet for the past two years…Several lies have been told, several attempts have been employed to pervert the course of justice. It is shameful when legal practitioners that are supposed to be learned, rather than submit themselves to the jurisdiction of the Court, choose to conduct the practice of the…







Source: Linda Ikeji