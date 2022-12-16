“It was terrifying” Prince Harry claims brother Prince William screamed at him during family meeting over his exit from the royal family

Prince Harry is revealing new details about his meeting with senior members of the royal family after he announced he was stepping down as a senior member of the family.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Netflix released the second installment of the docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” which focuses on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit from royal life.

In the latest episodes, the couple spoke about the “Sandringham Summit,” or the meeting called by the late Queen Elizabeth II after the announcement of their royal exit was made.

Harry, 38, explained: “I sent an email to the three most senior private secretaries saying, ‘Let’s have a meeting, let’s get together and have a meeting and talk about this.’

“Because of what was happening, what was playing out in public was crazy. And that meeting was rejected. It was only once Meg had left and gone back to Canada that it was then arranged that there was going to be a meeting at Sandringham on the following Monday.”

Meghan chimed…