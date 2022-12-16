Nick Cannon reveals his ‘biggest guilt’ over having many kids

Nick Cannon admits he has “guilt” over having many kids.

Cannon, 42, who currently has 11 children with one on the way, say he struggles with keeping his work life and time with his kids balanced.

Cannon said during an episode of Paramount+’s “The Checkup with Dr. David Agus”: “Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children.

“One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”

Cannon has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He has 5-year-old Golden “Sagon,” 23-month-old Powerful Queen and 2-month-old son Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell. He shares 18-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion as well as newborn daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also has a 5-month-old son Legendary Love with Brie Tiesi and a 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole.

In 2021, Cannon and Alyssa Scott’s son…