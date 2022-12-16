Oyetola took N18billion loan after losing election and it will take Osun state 28 years to repay — Gov. Ademola Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke says his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, took a loan of N18 billion after losing the governorship election in the state.

The governor on Thursday, Dec. 15, said the state is indebted to the tune of N407.32 billion.

Speaking with traditional rulers in Osogbo, Adeleke said Oyetola must explain why the state is owing N76 billion in salaries and pensions after receiving N50 billion salary bailout from the federal government.

Adeleke said his administration inherited eight loan facilities alongside pension and debts, adding that the repayment period of the loans ranges from 16 months to 28 years.

He said: “My good people of Osun State, the total loan stock as of today is N331.32billion.

“If the N76 billion debt on salaries and pension are added, the state is indebted to the tune of N407.32 billion. The amount owed to contractors is yet to be determined.

“The only fund in government coffers, as of Monday 29th November, was for…