Poland’s top police officer hospitalised after gift he received while visiting emergency crew in Ukraine explodes on his return to his Warsaw HQ

Poland’s top police officer has been hospitalised after a gift he received while visiting emergency crews in Ukraine exploded on his return to headquarters in Warsaw.

Commander in Chief of the Polish police, Jaroslaw Szymczyk reportedly received the gift from one of the heads of the Ukrainian emergency services during a visit to the country from December 11 to 12.

Poland’s interior ministry reported that the attack took place on Wednesday, December 14.

In a statement, the ministry said: ‘As a result of the explosion, the Commander suffered minor injuries and has been in the hospital for observation since yesterday.’

The ministry said a civilian employee at police headquarters was also injured but did not need to be hospitalised.

Polish media earlier reported that an explosion at police headquarters had injured Szymczyk and damaged the ceiling in the building.

‘The Polish side asked the Ukrainian side to provide relevant explanations,’ the ministry…