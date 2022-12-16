Prince William’s godmother meets Ngozi Fulani to apologise for asking her; ‘What part of Africa are you from?’

Prince William’s godmother and Queen’s lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, has met with black British charity boss, Ngozi Fulani, today to apologise in person for repeatedly asking her ‘what part of Africa are you from?’ at a royal reception.

The 83-year-old, who served the late Queen for six decades, stepped down from her honorary role ‘with immediate effect’ amid an outcry after Miss Fulani tweeted about her experience at the event last month.

Prince William criticised his godmother’s ‘unacceptable comments,’ saying ‘racism has no place in our society’.

After the public outcry, Lady Susan Hussey requested to meet Sistah Space founder Ngozi Fulani in person to issue an apology after she repeatedly asked Fulani where she was “really” from.

The meeting took place at Buckingham Palace on Friday, and the former aide expressed her ‘sincere apologies’.

The statement added that the King and Queen Consort were ‘pleased that both parties have reached this…