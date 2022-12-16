Scary moment a slingshot ride snapped, leaving passengers dangling in the air in London amusement park (video)

A slingshot ride at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park snapped, leaving two riders trapped.

The shocking incident happened on Wednesday night, Dec. 14.

The seating pod on the fairground ride at the popular London Christmas attraction crashed into the support beam and one of the elastic cords snapped, leaving two people dangling in the air.

Another video shows staff at Winter Wonderland blocking access to the ride just after the crash.

It also shows the London Fire Brigade responding following the incident.

A Hyde Park Winter Wonderland spokesman said: “We can confirm that a technical issue involving the reverse bungee occurred on Wednesday evening. Both riders were safely escorted off the ride, checked by our on-site medics and were not injured.

“Safety is our highest priority and the ride is closed while further investigation takes place. All of our rides undergo rigorous and regular safety checks by experienced members of staff trained in health and…