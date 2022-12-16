Woman crushed to death by passenger train in Abuja identified as NTA staff, Selimota Idowu Suleiman

The woman crushed to death by a passenger train at the Chikakore axis of Kubwa, Abuja, has been identified as Selimota Idowu Suleiman, a staff of NTA Channel 5.

The deceased was on her way to the office when the incident happened at about 10am on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Until her death, late Selimota was a Principal Accountant with the Finance Department.

An eye witness said that the incident occurred about five minutes to the Kubwa Train Station, while Selimota, who was driving in her private vehicle attempted to cross the rail line as the Abuja-Kaduna train was coming on high speed.

Spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident in a statement.