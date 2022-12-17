Betway donates relief materials worth Millions of Naira to NEMA for Bayelsa flood victims

Nigeria’s premium online and gaming brand Betway, has donated food items worth millions of Naira to victims of the recent flood that ravaged communities in Bayelsa State.

The presentation of the food items was done at the Bayelsa office of The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Otunba Kunle Olamuyiwa, the Chief Operating Officer of Betway Nigeria, who led the Betway team, commiserated with the flood victims, many of whom were left homeless. The floods also destroyed residents’ only means of livelihood, inevitably leading to increased hunger amongst affected communities. This he said, is the reason why Betway as a responsible company is supporting NEMA in its disaster relief provisions for affected communities in Bayelsa.

Otunba Olamuyiwa stated that the donation forms part of the company’s duty and belief to do it’s best to leave positive imprints in the countries that Betway operates in, in addition to it’s offering of unique betting products and…