Gospel rapper, Lecrae names himself ‘Adewale Obinna’ after finding out through DNA test that his ancestors came from Nigeria

Grammy award winning gospel artiste, Lecrae, has given himself a mixture of Yoruba and Igbo names, after finding out his ancestors came from Nigeria.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday December 16, the ‘Jireh’ hit maker said that his Nigerian name is ‘Adewale Obinna,’ after visiting Nigeria for a concert.

He said a DNA test carried out shows his ancestors came from Nigeria and that he has experienced love and kindness like no other while visiting Nigeria.

He wrote;

First time in Nigeria. My DNA test confirms this is one of the countries my ancestors were brought from. I have experienced love like none other. Care, kindness, grace, and love.