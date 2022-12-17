Gunmen set ablaze Imo high court, destroy files

Imo State high court in Orlu was on Saturday, December 17, set ablaze by gunmen who targeted part of the structure housing sensitive documents.

Daily Trust reported that the complex is housing both the high court and a magistrates’ court.

It was also learnt that the Orlu high court which is close to a security check point as well as the police divisional headquarter, was also set ablaze in 2018.

Orlu Branch Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Barnabas Munonye, who confirmed the incident, described it as unfortunate.

Spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, CSP Mike Abattam, also confirmed the incident, adding that the police has launched an investigation.