“I swear to God, you don’t know what’s coming. I know your day to day activities” Empress Njamah’s estranged fiancé makes threats (video)

Empress Njamah’s estranged fiancé, Josh “Babybrother” Wade, has threatened that something unexpected is coming.

In a video shared online, he’s heard saying, “I swear to God, you don’t know what’s coming.”

He added that he knows the actress’ day-to-day activities as he made the threat.

This comes after he told LIB that Empress duped him and other men. He also accused her of getting intimate with another man and said he has the sex tape of Empress and the man.

However, Empress told LIB that the sex tape was secretly recorded by Wade and he is the one in the video with her but he hid his face.

Empress also revealed that he abused her physically when they were together and blackmailed her with the tape (read here).

Wade made the recent threat after Empress spoke out.

See below.