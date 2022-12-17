Kid Cudi recalls how he took cocaine for two weeks straight before deciding to check into rehab

American Singer and rapper, Kid Cudi has given a candid reflection of his battle with cocaine addiction.

Cudi celebrated his first diamond plaque on Friday, December 16 for his hit song “Pursuit of Happiness” — off his 2009 debut Man on the Moon: The End of Day.

The song was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Thursday (December 15), commemorating at least 10 million sales in the U.S.

Cudi used the celebratory moment to candidly reflect back on a dark moment in his life.

“Pursuit of Happiness is certified DIAMOND!!” Cudi wrote on Twitter while celebrating the achievement. “THANK U to everyone who connected w this song and played it over and over all these years. I love you all!!”

A fan pointed out that the diamond plaque coincidentally arrived on the 16th anniversary of the similarly-titled Will Smith film ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’, to which Cudi replied by tagging Smith’s son, Jaden, his friend and…