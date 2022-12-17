World’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin, spilling 1,500 fish onto road (video)

A huge aquarium burst early on Friday, December 16, spilling 1 million litres (264,172 gallons) of water, around 1,500 exotic fish and debris onto a major road in the busy Mitte district, Berlin, Germany, emergency services said.

Around 100 emergency responders rushed to the site, a leisure complex that houses a Radisson hotel and a museum as well as the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 14 metres (46ft) in height.

Two people, including a hotel employee, were injured by splinters of glass, and emergency services asked around 350 hotel guests to pack their belongings and leave amid concerns that there could be structural damage.

Buses were sent to provide shelter for the hotel guests, police said, as outside temperatures in Berlin in the morning hovered around -7 degrees Celsius (19.4°F).

The 1,500 fish from the aquarium died, said a spokesperson for Union Investment, which manages the real estate fund that owns the property.

A spokesperson for the fire…