Female freight agent and trader arrested as NDLEA intercepts 1.7million opioid pills concealed in noodles packs, others at Lagos airport (video)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted at least one million seven hundred and sixty thousand four hundred and sixty (1,760,460) pills of Tramadol and other opioids hidden in indomie noodles packs and others at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, December 18, 2022, said a female freight agent was arrested in connection with the noodles consignment.

“While over 600,000 pills of Tramadol 225mg coming from Karachi, Pakistan in two separate shipments on Ethiopian Airlines flights were intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA at the SAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport on Monday 12th and Tuesday 13th December; 5,960 pills of Rohypnol concealed in 60 packs of indomie noodles going to Johannesburg, South Africa were also seized at the SAHCO export shed of the airport on Wednesday 14th December. A female…