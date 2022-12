Four high-ranking Boko Haram commanders have reportedly surrendered to Nigerian troops in Borno state.

Zagazola Makama, a publication focused on the Lake Chad region, reported that an intelligence officer said the commanders who laid down their arms are Mala’ana (Khaid), Abu Dauda (Munzir), Modu Yalee, and Bin Diska, (Nakif).

It was gathered that they surrendered due to the sustained onslaught on their hideouts by the troops as well as the Boko Haram-ISWAP infighting.