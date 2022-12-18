Rihanna shows her son’s face for the first time (photos/video)





Rihanna has shared a video and photos of her son for the first time seven months after he was born. The singer, who welcomed her baby with A$AP Rocky on May 13, shared the video via TikTok. It's her first TikTok post ever. Social media users have taken to different platforms to comment on the boy's look, with many calling him cute. Others said he is Rihanna's "twin".







