639f28942f4b4Singer, Davido is letting the world know he is back to business, months after going low-key, following the death of his son, Ifeanyi. The singer stated this in a short clip before his performance at the 2022 World Cup closing ceremony. Watch the clip below..      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Tell the world I am back – Singer Davido says as he performs at the 2022 World Cup closing ceremony (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

