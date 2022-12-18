Tell the world I am back – Singer Davido says as he performs at the 2022 World Cup closing ceremony (video)





Singer, Davido is letting the world know he is back to business, months after going low-key, following the death of his son, Ifeanyi. The singer stated this in a short clip before his performance at the 2022 World Cup closing ceremony.







Source: Linda Ikeji