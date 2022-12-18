Terrorists are training their own children as insurgents

The theatre commander of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Christopher Musa has disclosed that terrorists are trying to develop a new set of terrorists by training their own children as insurgents.

Musa disclosed this when Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe paid him a visit. He further revealed that 83,000 Boko Haram members have so far surrendered to the troops of the Nigerian army.

41,000 of the surrendered terrorists are children who were being trained as future fighters.

Musa said;