Terrorists are training their own children as insurgents

The theatre commander of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Christopher Musa has disclosed that terrorists are trying to develop a new set of terrorists by training their own children as insurgents.
Musa disclosed this when Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe paid him a visit. He further revealed that 83,000 Boko Haram members have so far surrendered to the troops of the Nigerian army.
41,000 of the surrendered terrorists are children who were being trained as future fighters.
Musa said;
“God has been very magnanimous for us, we have received a lot of surrendered individuals. We are moving almost 83, 000 now, out of that number, over 41, 000 are children.
“The terrorists are trying to develop a new set of terrorists, their own children and that would have been very dangerous because you know normally for children when they grow up and whatever they see is what they copy.
“So, if they grow and think killing is natural, they become very dangerous.
"Whatever it…
