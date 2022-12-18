Twitter users tackle Edo state Gov, Godwin Obaseki, for holding a ceremony to commisson street lights

Nigerians on Twitter tackled Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, after he shared photos from an event he organized for the commissioning of street lights in the state.

The governor has shared photos from the commissioning ceremony on his Twitter handle with the caption;

”With the commissioning of a 3km streetlights project along Siluko Rd and another 3.3km streetlights along Sapele Rd, in Egor and Ikpoba-Okha LGAs respectively, we have completed the construction of 40km out of the 200km of street lights projects around the greater Benin area.”

Nigerians took to his comment section to express their displeasure at the state governor holding a ceremony to commission the street lights. See the reactions below…