12 killed as truck rams into tanker drivers in Niger state

Twelve persons have lost their lives in an auto crash that occurred along Agaie-Lapai Road in Niger State.

The accident occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022, when a truck lost control and rammed into some tanker drivers waiting by the roadside due to the dilapidated state of the Agaie-Lapai road.

The chairman of Agaie Local Government Area, Ibrahim Sayuti, who confirmed the development on Sunday, blamed the accident on the dilapidated state of the Agaie-Lapai road.

According to the council boss, accidents had become a regular occurrence on that road.

“This is not the first time this is happening this year. We have had a scenario of tanker carrying petroleum product also loosing control and getting burnt where many lives were lost,” he said.

“The situation of the road also is affecting the economic activities of the local government and its sisters communities as that same road is the easiest route that links western Nigeria to northern states.”

The…