Bishop Lamor Whitehead arrested for fraud, extortion, and false statement months after he was robbed during church service

Lamor Whitehead, a flashy Brooklyn pastor who was robbed months ago during church service, was charged on Monday, Dec. 19, with fraud, extortion, and lying to federal authorities.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Mr. Whitehead solicited money from victims, including a retired parishioner, through threats or false promises of enriching them, then kept the money for himself.

Dawn Florio, a lawyer for Mr. Whitehead, said, “Bishop Whitehead denies these allegations and we are going to fight them vigorously.”

Whitehead, who preaches “prosperity gospel” at his Canarsie church, drives a Rolls-Royce and often wears pricey jewelry and Gucci suits, was indicted on two counts of wire fraud, one count of extortion, and one count of making material false statements, federal prosecutors said.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 65 years in prison.

The federal prosecutors allege Whitehead scammed one of his parishioners out of $90,000 of her retirement savings by…