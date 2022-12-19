Court dissolves Paul Okoye and Anita’s marriage

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama has formerly granted Anita Okoye and Paul Okoye divorce.

Recall that in August 2021, Anita Okoye filed for divorce after 8 years of marriage.

Anita Okoye cited five major reasons for her decision to divorce her husband: cheating, a claimed separation, being an absent parent, fraud, and difficult experiences.

She, therefore, requested a settlement of $20,000 monthly as well as a number of Paul’ houses.

Earlier on, in her divorce petition signed by her lawyer, Ojonimi Akpe and Okutepa J.S, Anita had claimed that she contributed N10 million as an agreement with Paul that she would be granted space at the mall he had just completed in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

However, she accused Paul Okoye of cheating her out of the deal.

The petition reads in part, “That I know as a fact that the Petitioner founded a company called TannkCo in 2019.

“That the Petitioner and the Respondent agreed to build a mall where TannkCo would have…