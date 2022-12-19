Court left in disarray as man tries showing judge his manhood

The trial of a man accused of fraud had a dramatic twist on Monday, December 19, as he tried showing the Judge his manhood as he claimed he was brutally assaulted by police officers from Central Police Station in Nairobi, Kenya after his arrest.

Clement Odera alias Hamisi was arraigned before Milimani Chief Magistrate Micheni Wendy over allegations of conspiracy to defraud a job seeker.

It was alleged that between November 1, 2021, and October 25, 2022, he conspired with another person yet to be arrested to defraud one Christopher Nyalenda Sino of Ksh1,866,000 by falsely pretending that he would help him secure a job as a driver with a commissioner at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

However, during court proceedings today, Odera tried pulling down his trouser as he told the magistrate that his private parts were swollen due to the injuries he sustained after being beaten by police officers who allegedly forced him to admit the crime.

He said;