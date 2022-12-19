NAFDAC alerts Nigerians over circulation of fake COVID19 test kits

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised alarm over the circulation of counterfeit Covid-19 Antigen rapid test kits.

The anti-drug agency raised the alarm in a NAFDAC public alert released to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the agency, the counterfeit BTNX Incorporated COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits were communicated to NAFDAC by Health Canada. NAFDAC quoted Health Canada as saying that the fake test kits were sold online in 25-pack boxes by a distributor called Healthful Plus which had no required licence.

NAFDAC said the packaging of the counterfeit kits resembles the authentic BTNX Inc. products in colour and typeface and uses the BTNX Incorporated. It said that the device identifier has “COV-19C25”, but also has several key differences, adding that it was labelled as manufactured by “Health Advance Inc.” instead of BTNX Inc.

The agency stated that on the packaging Health Advance was identified as the…