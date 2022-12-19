Argentina’s goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez who put up a superb performance to ensure his country won the 2022 World Cup, has said that his team’s destiny was to suffer for the trophy.
The Aston Villa goalkeeper who also saved a penalty during the shootout that ensued after extra time, said the match was quite a complicated one.
Speaking to Television Publica, Martinez said;
“We suffered a lot. We thought we were in control but they managed to come back.
“It was a very complicated game. Our destiny was to suffer. They had one last chance to win, luckily I was able to stop it with my foot. It’s a moment I’ve always dreamed of living, I have no words for it. I left very young for England and I would like to dedicate this victory to my family.”
